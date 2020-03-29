Twitter user @Keeltyc shared this video of Astoria Park in Queens, NY from March 27 that shows some New Yorkers have yet to quite master the whole social distancing thing:

So NYC is the epicenter of #COVID19 in the US, with hospitals on the verge of collapse and morgues overflowing. Queens is the hardest-hit borough. Here’s the teach at Astoria Park, in Queens, right now. @NYCMayor @NYCParks @Costa4NY pic.twitter.com/7nvwLn7yDj — Christopher Keelty 🏳️‍🌈 (@keeltyc) March 27, 2020

And it’s not just Queens. Gothamist has photos from all over the city of people enjoying the nice weather at the end of the week:

Thank you NYC based media for getting the Miami beaches closed down. Well done, again. https://t.co/RnmQpmZwzG — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) March 28, 2020

Mayor Bill de Blasio just announced police with start warning these people with fines “if people fail to disperse”:

NYC will begin fining social distancing violators $250-500, @BilldeBlasio says. Police will still start with warnings, but will escalate to fines if people fail to disperse. — Erin Durkin (@erinmdurkin) March 29, 2020

***