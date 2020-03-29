Twitter user @Keeltyc shared this video of Astoria Park in Queens, NY from March 27 that shows some New Yorkers have yet to quite master the whole social distancing thing:

And it’s not just Queens. Gothamist has photos from all over the city of people enjoying the nice weather at the end of the week:

Mayor Bill de Blasio just announced police with start warning these people with fines “if people fail to disperse”:

