Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine announced that there’s an Ohio-based company called Battelle that’s invented a machine to sterilize up to 80,000 N95 masks per day which would allow medical professionals to use them up to 20 times:

The company has two machines in Ohio so far, but the FDA will only approve them for 10,000 masks per day, not 160,000:

They’re also ready to make more machines and send them to corona hotspots:

The governor says things should be cleared up today:

And he’s got President Trump on the case:

