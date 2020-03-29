The Hallandale Beach police department in Broward County, FL shared photos from over the weekend of Border Patrol agents “assisting with keeping the beach safe and closed”:

According to a police spokesperson, it was just a “chance encounter” however:

But more importantly, there’s a media narrative that the beaches are *still* open all over Florida and that’s just not true:

Hollywood Beach:

Miami Beach:

But, there are places in the state that do still have their beaches open (it’s been left up to local governments):

This beach was later closed after the photo went viral:

There is some question on how many of these people are tourists and how many are residents, however:

With that said, Florida has set up checkpoints at the Alabama border and soon at the Georgia border to make sure those from hard-hit areas quarantine for 14 days:

