Video has surfaced of a riot allegedly on a border bridge between the provinces of Hubei and Jiangxi in China:

1/ Riot outbreaks on border bridge between Hubei and Jiangxi in China today.

the conflict starts due to police from different provinces fighting for jurisdiction on checking #COVID19

It escalates into mess riot which blocked whole bridge.

more vids comingpic.twitter.com/gjErDfgqVd — 巴丢草 Badiucao (@badiucao) March 27, 2020

It’s rumored that the riot started after police Jiangxi attempted to stop people from Hubei, the epicenter of coronavirus pandemic, from crossing the bridge:

2/ pretty intense

how it eventually evolves to this mess is still covered.

rumor says it started because Jiangxi police dont want to lift the border to Hubei province where most #COVID19 infection reported.

No one trust official numbers even for police pic.twitter.com/DHPaQw7Pns — 巴丢草 Badiucao (@badiucao) March 27, 2020

UPDATE 3:14: We found this summary of what went down:

SUMMARY: 1️⃣ Lockdown in Hubei was lifted 2 days ago and people wanted to go back to work in Jiangxi. Jiangxi police would not let them in. People from Hubei got mad. 2️⃣ Jiangxi police invaded Hubei police jurisdiction, causing fights between the police. 3️⃣ Riots ensued. — Things China Doesn't Want You To Know (@TruthAbtChina) March 27, 2020

Maybe this is why China kicked out U.S. reporters and has now closed the country to foreigners:

3/ i am not saying this a revolution or protest. But it is the closest thing u can find in China now. After so many weeks of desperate lock down due to the #COVID2019

everyone has been pushed to its limit.

its about exploding. pic.twitter.com/NpuIC6DIJX — 巴丢草 Badiucao (@badiucao) March 27, 2020

Well, why should they trust the numbers coming out of China?

4/ people r chanting 湖北加油 “Hibei fight on” marching towards military riot police from Jiangxi side of the bridge.

A lot said Jiangxi police dont want to lift lockdown on Hibei side due to intrust of #COVID2019 has been under control in Hubei province.pic.twitter.com/DKFDN1yfxE — 巴丢草 Badiucao (@badiucao) March 27, 2020

Everything is under control. Situation normal:

5/ angry people from Hubei province try to rock over the riot police van on the border bridge afrer weeks of brutal lockdown.pic.twitter.com/h4gZT5xTi5 — 巴丢草 Badiucao (@badiucao) March 27, 2020

