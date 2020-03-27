Video has surfaced of a riot allegedly on a border bridge between the provinces of Hubei and Jiangxi in China:

It’s rumored that the riot started after police Jiangxi attempted to stop people from Hubei, the epicenter of coronavirus pandemic, from crossing the bridge:

UPDATE 3:14: We found this summary of what went down:

Maybe this is why China kicked out U.S. reporters and has now closed the country to foreigners:

Well, why should they trust the numbers coming out of China?

Everything is under control. Situation normal:

***

Editor’s note: This post has been updated as indicated in the post. 

