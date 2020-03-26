There’s a viral story being pushed by Hillary Clinton, and many in the media for that matter, that New York City is out of PPE for nurses and doctors because these nurses at Mt. Sinai Hospital were photographed wearing trash bags to protect themselves:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo shot that story down during his news conference a few moments ago, assuring New Yorkers that there is enough PPE “for the immediate need”:

Trending

This is a pretty “stunning” difference:

Cuomo blamed the situation at Mt. Sinai on a “distribution” issue:

Cuomo went on to say that equipment is being distributed to other hospitals on an “as-needed” basis:

And it sounds like Mt. Sinai is getting what it needs today:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew Cuomocoronavirus