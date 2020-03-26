The USS Theodore Roosevelt nuclear-powered aircraft is headed to Guam so that all 5000 on board can get tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus:

23 sailors have tested positive so far:

Earlier this week, 3 sailors were airlifted from the ship for treatment:

It’s early, but is anyone gaming this out if more ships get taken out of service???

***

Tags: coronavirusUSS Theodore Roosevelt