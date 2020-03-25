Just when you thought Nancy Pelosi couldn’t get any worse, she does this.

The House has already adjourned for the day and will likely not be voting on the coronavirus relief bill:

The House has already completed a short pro-forma session, adjourning until 11am tomorrow. — Jared Halpern (@JaredHalpern) March 25, 2020

“There’s no decision on timing until we see the bill,” she said:

Pelosi told reporters committee chairs are reviewing the bill.

"We’ll see the bill and see the when Senate votes. So there’s no decision about timing until we see the bill." — Jared Halpern (@JaredHalpern) March 25, 2020

But she’s “optimistic”:

NEW, PELOSI to me, as she arrived: “I’m optimistic” about the Senate Bill. Could the House vote as soon as today, I asked: “No, we haven’t seen the bill yet.” She later said, “there is no decision about timing.” Said she and House chairmen are reviewing Senate bill now. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) March 25, 2020

The session started at 10 a.m. and 42 seconds and ended at 10:02 and 37 seconds:

House was in this morning at 10 a.m. and 42 seconds. Out at 10:02 and 37 seconds No business of note. No resignations, etc. Back in tomorrow at 11 a.m. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 25, 2020

That’s a 115-second workday:

House Democrats couldn't put more than 115 seconds into their work day today? Thank God these people aren't staffing our hospitals. https://t.co/UlUWR6WgRJ — John Ashbrook (@JohnAshbrook) March 25, 2020

“To be abundantly, 100% clear: This means the House is not likely to vote on the Senate’s coronavirus bill today”:

Apparently @SpeakerPelosi has to go out and do some research on the environmental harm that will result from not allowing the airline industry to evaporate. https://t.co/fm1W9ETenA — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 25, 2020

WTF are they waiting for?

