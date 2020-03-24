Mark Levine, Chair of New York City Council health committee, thinks he has the COVID-19 coronavirus that started in Wuhan, China:

And he compared it to the flu:

But back on February 9, he accused New Yorkers worried about catching the virus of “fear mongering”:

Boy, they sure showed that virus who’s boss:

And as late as March 1, he was accusing New Yorker of racism for avoiding Chinatown:

Keep shopping!

And then five days later, the U.S. started to shut down:

And as we told you, the drop in traffic in Chinatown was actually from Asians, not prejudice:

***

