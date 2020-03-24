Well, this escalated quickly. Now 50% of Americans could die if we open back up the economy?

.@chrislhayes: “There is no option to just let everyone go back out and go back to normal if a pandemic rages across the country and kills 50% of the population.”https://t.co/hO7wPdgHWv — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 24, 2020

We’ll say right up front that MSNBC misquoted their own host here and Hayes DID NOT say 50% are going to die (fast forward to 4:15 in the video):

The actual quote was:

“There is no option to just let everyone go back out and go back to normal if a pandemic rages across the country and INFECTS 50% of the population and kills a percentage point, at the low end, of those infected and melts down all the hospitals.” https://t.co/acpqkeAUKF — Andrew @ Don't Walk, RUN! Productions (@DontWalkRUN) March 24, 2020

The literally made Hayes sound like Thanos:

Screenshot for posterity:

