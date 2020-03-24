Well, this escalated quickly. Now 50% of Americans could die if we open back up the economy?

We’ll say right up front that MSNBC misquoted their own host here and Hayes DID NOT say 50% are going to die (fast forward to 4:15 in the video):

Trending

The literally made Hayes sound like Thanos:

Screenshot for posterity:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chris HayescoronavirusMSNBC