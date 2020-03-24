Well, this escalated quickly. Now 50% of Americans could die if we open back up the economy?
.@chrislhayes: “There is no option to just let everyone go back out and go back to normal if a pandemic rages across the country and kills 50% of the population.”https://t.co/hO7wPdgHWv
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 24, 2020
We’ll say right up front that MSNBC misquoted their own host here and Hayes DID NOT say 50% are going to die (fast forward to 4:15 in the video):
The actual quote was:
“There is no option to just let everyone go back out and go back to normal if a pandemic rages across the country and INFECTS 50% of the population and kills a percentage point, at the low end, of those infected and melts down all the hospitals.” https://t.co/acpqkeAUKF
— Andrew @ Don't Walk, RUN! Productions (@DontWalkRUN) March 24, 2020
The literally made Hayes sound like Thanos:
I need Thanos memes, stat! https://t.co/at4rkyi38j
— zxq9 (@zxq9_notits) March 24, 2020
Screenshot for posterity:
