Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva declared gun stores as “non-essential businesses” and ordered them closed:

FOX 11: Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva declared gun stores nonessential businesses that will be forced to close — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) March 24, 2020

Deputies are going store-by-store now:

BREAKING: LA County Sheriff tells me he is beginning to close county gun stores immediately. Deputies are currently going to the stores one by one to order them shut down. Sheriff to utilize scofflaw violations for any gun store still open after he deemed them nonessential @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 24, 2020

The supporter of the 2nd Amendment thinks people exercising their 2nd Amendment rights is a “recipe for disaster”:

The Sheriff told me he is a gun owner himself, supports 2nd amendment, but believes too many first time buyers are panicking and bringing guns into homes where people are locked down, which he believes is recipe for disaster with potential accidental shootings. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 24, 2020

The stores had been declared non-essential last night but stayed open:

ICYMI, gun stores are still open despite county officials saying they are not essential and thus should be closed. One gun store owner said he’s making 10x the regular sales. Great reporting by @MHoffmam. https://t.co/zzTnazgyhV — Andrew Bowen (he/him) (@acbowen) March 24, 2020

Other states have closed their gun stores, too. New Jersey:

At least one New Jersey FFL is getting creative in order to remain open for ammo sales, even though gun stores have been ordered closed by the governor. https://t.co/svrgVa4jjz — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) March 24, 2020

And Pennsylvania:

The PA Supreme Court is still allowing the closure of PA gun shops. @StephenGutowski joined on what's next for gun shops.https://t.co/B3eU8swSU7 — Rich Zeoli (@Richzeoli) March 24, 2020

They won’t be happy until this is nationwide:

The gun industry is lobbying to have gun stores categorized as "essential businesses" allowed to remain open during the nationwide coronavirus shutdowns. A better idea: Shut down gun stores AND shut down all lobbyists. https://t.co/cerd30FPcX — Robert Reich (@RBReich) March 24, 2020

***