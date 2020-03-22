This morning on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez repeated the lie that President Trump referred to the coronavirus as a “hoax.”
AOC just repeated the lie that President Trump called coronavirus a "hoax."
This is not true, and has been debunked by numerous fact checking sources.
This would've been a great time for a fact check, @jaketapper… https://t.co/Ps1hItAKGA pic.twitter.com/X8qQEwMthF
— Abigail Marone (Text EMPOWER to 88022) (@abigailmarone) March 22, 2020
Host Jake Tapper later explained that he “thought about” fact-checking the Queens socialist, but “didn’t because he *did* call a hoax the concerns of those saying that the response from the president was insufficient and that he was downplaying the gravity of the crisis”:
I thought about it, because the president did not call the virus a hoax.
But i didn’t because he *did* call a hoax the concerns of those saying that the response from the president was insufficient and that he was downplaying the gravity of the crisis. And that too was a lie. https://t.co/MdPeulQpZ1
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 22, 2020
And “it’s tough to justify taking the time for a fact check when it’s not taking a stand defining the truth”:
I guess that’s the problem with a politician who lies so often; while I agree that Democrats are mischaracterizing what he said, what he did say was also false so it’s tough to justify taking the time for a fact check when it’s not taking a stand defining the truth.
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 22, 2020
TBH, this isn’t a great look:
What a cowardly excuse.
— Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) March 22, 2020
So…..you refuse to call out lies? What happened to our media?
— Jason (@UCCowboy) March 22, 2020
I knew she lied but oh well. Got it.
— Kambree (@KamVTV) March 22, 2020
Everything is broken:
“You know it was a lie, but Trump has said stuff so I’m going to let her lie stand.” pic.twitter.com/AGHMCM68Ce
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 22, 2020
Welcome to the new rules:
If only the President would stop embellishing things, we would fact check everyone else – A standard of excellence that literally did not exist before January 21st, 2017.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 22, 2020
