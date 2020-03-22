This morning on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez repeated the lie that President Trump referred to the coronavirus as a “hoax.”

Host Jake Tapper later explained that he “thought about” fact-checking the Queens socialist, but “didn’t because he *did* call a hoax the concerns of those saying that the response from the president was insufficient and that he was downplaying the gravity of the crisis”:

And “it’s tough to justify taking the time for a fact check when it’s not taking a stand defining the truth”:

