There’s a video flying around, currently with over 1.5 million views, that appears to show an absurd reporter in Beirut decked out in full PPE gear for a camera shot. Have a look:

Earlier in #Beirut: example of bad media coverage that contributes to panic and sets wrong example. 1. If your photographer doesn’t need that, then you definitely don’t. 2. Save masks and protective gear for medical workers who actually need it. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/RT7DQrkhKH — Michael Downey (@mgdowney) March 18, 2020

Now, for the context. The reporter, Ghinwa Yatim, was filming the spot for a story on a factory that made those medical outfits and how the doctors and nurses are handling the patients while geared up like that:

Your tweet is bad media too! @GhinwaYatim was filming a story at a factory that does these outfits for those who deal #Corona patients. Which she also explained on air! If only you heard her before writing this tweet. She has been doing a great job! #COVID19 — Rima Maktabi (@rimamaktabi) March 18, 2020

According to Yatim, the local hospital was attempting to learn if their local suits could protect people from coronavirus as importing new ones at this time could prove impossible:

A local hospital tried them to see whether these suits can protect medical teams from #coronavirus, knowing that in Lebanon it would be hard for us to import medical suits and equipment bec of economic crisis. — Ghinwa Yatim (@GhinwaYatim) March 21, 2020

During my live i mentioned that there is no need to panic for the time being in Beirut, and that i was only trying this locally produced suit. While shooting, the factory prepared this suit specially for me. They believe that any person who is obliged to have direct contact — Ghinwa Yatim (@GhinwaYatim) March 21, 2020

with a large number of people should be protected,including reporters and camermen. But since i explained on air that i was only wearing the suit to talk about it and that there is no need for it right now, — Ghinwa Yatim (@GhinwaYatim) March 21, 2020

She then went on to criticize the person who filmed and posted it:

and since i appear on camera but my colleague doesn't,there was no need for the cameraman to put it on. In Lebanon,we have been on lockdown since Monday.i chose a spot which was almost empty.The video that went viral was filmed secretly by a producer who was in the same location. — Ghinwa Yatim (@GhinwaYatim) March 21, 2020

He posted the video based on his own assumptions instead of asking directly why i had this suit on. — Ghinwa Yatim (@GhinwaYatim) March 21, 2020

So, was she wrong for gearing up in the first place?

The context is not an excuse. You don't need to get dressed up in the gear simply because you're doing a story on it, especially in the street. We know TV news is a visual medium and it provides drama. But it also raises fears and adds nothing to the story. — Michael Downey (@mgdowney) March 19, 2020

What do you think?

