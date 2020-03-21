There’s a video flying around, currently with over 1.5 million views, that appears to show an absurd reporter in Beirut decked out in full PPE gear for a camera shot. Have a look:

Now, for the context. The reporter, Ghinwa Yatim, was filming the spot for a story on a factory that made those medical outfits and how the doctors and nurses are handling the patients while geared up like that:

According to Yatim, the local hospital was attempting to learn if their local suits could protect people from coronavirus as importing new ones at this time could prove impossible:

She then went on to criticize the person who filmed and posted it:

So, was she wrong for gearing up in the first place?

What do you think?

