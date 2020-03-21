A Fox Business staffer for Lou Dobb has tested positive for coronavirus and in abundance of caution, Dobbs himself is in self-quarantine although, according to Fox News, he’s not exhibited any symptoms:

Lou Dobbs is in self-quarantine after one of his team members tested positive for COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/rK18ys9xjc — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) March 20, 2020

These people are so awful (and predictable):

Don’t die but don’t comeback?

And suddenly, it's COVID-19, and Lou is just acting out of an "abundance of caution." I am not wishing illness on the man. But I hope he's taken off the air permanently. To clarify, I don't mean by illness. I mean I hope Fox makes this hiatus permanent. https://t.co/OPvHLPlHYe — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 20, 2020

Lots of people throwing “hoax” back at him:

It's just a hoax Lou. https://t.co/ht368BkQbR — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) March 21, 2020

The mocking of those who actually believe in “thoughts and prayers” is always nice, too:

More hate:

The virus clearly isn't buying all the spinning. https://t.co/CmJdVLjgM6 — Dennis Herring (@dcherring) March 21, 2020

Let the conspiracy theories begin

With Republican officials and Trump pundits in self quarantine, I find it hard to believe that @realDonaldTrump tested negative for #Coronavirus. https://t.co/Yq2U4Oel2f — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) March 21, 2020