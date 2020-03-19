Even President Trump’s staff wants him to say “Corona Virus,” but he’s having none of that.

Check out the close up of his prepared remarks from today’s briefing via Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford:

It’s like catnip:

As you might expect, this revelation isn’t going over well:

Sigh. Find something else to get angry about, please.

