As the White House press corps continues to ask President Trump why he’s calling the COVID-19 coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China as the “Chinese Virus,” here’s a new article the The Times of London on how the communist government in Beijing is trying to censor the story of how they tried to cover up the devastating plague on the world:

A Wuhan lab that identified COVID-19 as a highly contagious pathogen in late December was ordered by local officials to stop tests and destroy samples. Beijing is now scrambling to censor the story https://t.co/3a28zGcPXn

Will they ever admit there’s a reason President Trump is calling it what he is?

A Wuhan lab that identified COVID-19 as a highly contagious virus in late December was ordered by local officials to stop tests & destroy samples. China is now scrambling to censor the story. It would be a shame if this went viral.#ChinaLiedPeopleDied https://t.co/VLrhTuGZUY — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) March 18, 2020

China, which kicked reporters out of the country yesterday, is saying it was in “self defense”:

The actions we have taken are RECIPROCAL and for self-defense. They are in response to US unwarranted suppression of Chinese media agencies. We urge the US side to immediately change course, undo the damage, and stop the bullying behaviors.https://t.co/VfSebhjf2Q — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) March 17, 2020

And apparently lost in the U.S. media coverage is how China is trying to blame this on the United States. This is the spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry:

This article is very much important to each and every one of us. Please read and retweet it. COVID-19: Further Evidence that the Virus Originated in the US. https://t.co/LPanIo40MR — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) March 13, 2020

Another Chinese Foreign Ministry official:

Some US political figures have kept discrediting China and China's epidemic response and stigmatizing China. Any scheme to slander and smear China has no chance of success; any action that harms China's interests will be pushed back firmly and resolutely. https://t.co/oTfoYt3Mwz — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) March 17, 2020

And here’s the Chinese ambassador to South Africa suggesting the science is still out on where the virus originated:

I am not surprised to see the US plays the blame game. Authoritative sources made it clear that the coronavirus is neither originated from China, nor "made in China". The scientists have the final say. https://t.co/BqNKu0KQ44 — Chinese Ambassador to South Africa (@AmbLINSongtian) March 18, 2020

See, not China’s problem!

As of 16 Mar, a total of 30 African countries have reported 384 confirmed cases of #COVID19. According to relevant health authorities and media reports, most of the confirmed cases are imported. — Chinese Ambassador to South Africa (@AmbLINSongtian) March 18, 2020

None of them has been found related to travel history to and imported from China.https://t.co/cbxWnRrJj4 — Chinese Ambassador to South Africa (@AmbLINSongtian) March 18, 2020

So, spare us the outrage. It’s the “Chinese Virus.”

***