As the White House press corps continues to ask President Trump why he’s calling the COVID-19 coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China as the “Chinese Virus,” here’s a new article the The Times of London on how the communist government in Beijing is trying to censor the story of how they tried to cover up the devastating plague on the world:
A Wuhan lab that identified COVID-19 as a highly contagious pathogen in late December was ordered by local officials to stop tests and destroy samples. Beijing is now scrambling to censor the story https://t.co/3a28zGcPXn
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) March 18, 2020
Will they ever admit there’s a reason President Trump is calling it what he is?
