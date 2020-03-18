Model and author Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter last night and slammed Melania Trump in a profanity-filled tirade last night for not doing enough during the ongoing coronavirus crisis:
Apparently she was drunk when she tweeted all of this out:
Like I cannot see
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 17, 2020
I cancelled it don't worry gonna take a nappy
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 17, 2020
Don’t drink and tweet, people:
Chrissy Teigen sitting on a Piano in a towel drinking wine whilst John Legend goes live on insta is everything 😂😂😂😂 @chrissyteigen @johnlegend pic.twitter.com/7NtSaWB89a
— Sophie Gilbert (@sophiegilbs) March 17, 2020
She’s also mad at Ivanka Trump for making a tent with her kids:
after we quote pack unquote sandwiches can we please have Covid tests https://t.co/rMHsfU26Mw
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 18, 2020
😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 18, 2020
also that’s a clothing rack but yeah america only understands “taped together brooms”
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 18, 2020
It’s going to be a long pandemic, so maybe pace yourself?
***