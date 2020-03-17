SHOT. . .

David Frum, while criticizing President Trump for calling COVID-19 the “Chinese Virus,” says “nobody calls the 1919-20 pandemic the Spanish flu anymore”:

Nobody calls the 1919-20 pandemic the Spanish flu anymore, and not because we are soft on the Inquisition. It's just not a useful way to name a disease. — David Frum (@davidfrum) March 17, 2020

Except that’s what David Frum calls it:

A great artist. War-debilitated, he fell victim to Spanish flu not yet 30. https://t.co/ow7S3BkgRq — David Frum (@davidfrum) October 31, 2016

Ron Klain, Obama Ebola czar:

It’s the 100th anniversary of the deadliest event in US history — the Spanish Flu of 1918. Could it happen again? My in-depth thoughts: https://t.co/9CgLe2NI3m — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) October 15, 2018

Bill Gates:

I had hoped that hitting the 100th anniversary of the Spanish flu would spark a lot of discussion about whether we’re ready for the next global epidemic. Unfortunately, it didn’t, and we still are not ready. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 30, 2018

Chinese media:

If left unchecked, a pandemic flu today could kill a total of 150 million people in 20 months. Every pandemic flu, from that Spanish flu in 1918 to the 2009 H1N1 outbreak, has originated in birds pic.twitter.com/74TgLLgrI1 — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) July 15, 2019

History Channel:

Spanish flu killed more people than any pandemic disease before or since, including the Black Death, the AIDS epidemic or Ebola. https://t.co/JYqX417I3g — HISTORY (@HISTORY) August 24, 2019

Vox:

Creating new vaccines for these diseases will cost billions, but it may be worth it to avoid the next Spanish flu. https://t.co/jiaJErQ9tH — Vox (@voxdotcom) October 23, 2018

The Daily Beast:

In 1918, the Spanish flu pandemic killed 100 million people. If it happened today, we wouldn't be ready. https://t.co/5vWxCbnuP4 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) October 22, 2018

CBS News:

It’s been 100 years since the devastating Spanish Flu pandemic killed 50 million people worldwide. @CDCDirector told @JDickerson his greatest fear today is another pandemic, which he says is possible. https://t.co/z7pjjtVzcn pic.twitter.com/ujf2HzOe0q — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 30, 2018

Dan Merica, CNN:

Yang rally attendees yell MATH, applaud any mention of PowerPoint & chant about the Spanish Flu of 1918. One-hundred year old pandemics are rarely mentioned at political rallies, but events with Yang are anything but standard. https://t.co/mJdHaEF7Rz https://t.co/zyrwzkYapE — Dan Merica (@merica) September 30, 2019

Juliette Kayyem, Harvard:

I'll be joined with director Scott Burns during #outbreakweek18, a study and commemoration 100 years after the Spanish Flu pandemic that infected an estimated 1/3 of the planets population and killed 20 to 50M.

Btw, get your flu shot. And vaccine your kids for god's sake. https://t.co/NaCiji0aRO — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) September 23, 2018

The Economist:

Scientists are learning about the Spanish Flu to prepare for another pandemic pic.twitter.com/NvVUvctEAJ — The Economist (@TheEconomist) December 18, 2018

Clara Jeffery, Mother Jones:

Spanish flu of 1918 infected 1/3 of world population and killed between 20-50 million, including 675,000 Americans (fixed) https://t.co/BbyT6ooAWh — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) February 8, 2018

Neil deGrasse Tyson:

FYI: After WWI ended, 100 years ago today, a scattered epidemic of the Spanish Flu became a pandemic, as millions of soldiers shipped home, spreading the disease internationally, killing an additional 50-million people worldwide. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 11, 2018

Joyce Carol Oates:

are there people who "deny" that the Black Plague happened? the Inquisition? WW1? Spanish flu epidemic? why is it inevitably the Holocaust that (some) people refuse to believe happened? #WeRemember https://t.co/LyngGhh5Hj — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) January 27, 2019

