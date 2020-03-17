SHOT. . .

David Frum, while criticizing President Trump for calling COVID-19 the “Chinese Virus,” says “nobody calls the 1919-20 pandemic the Spanish flu anymore”:

CHASER:

Except that’s what David Frum calls it:

Should we go on?

Ron Klain, Obama Ebola czar:

Bill Gates:

Trending

Chinese media:

History Channel:

Vox:

The Daily Beast:

CBS News:

Dan Merica, CNN:

Juliette Kayyem, Harvard:

The Economist:

Clara Jeffery, Mother Jones:

Neil deGrasse Tyson:

Joyce Carol Oates:

And on and on and on.

Screenshot for posterity:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusDavid Frum