Need a reminder as to why we should hold China accountable for the China Virus sweeping the world? Here’s a tweet from January 14 from the World Health Organization where Chinese authorities claimed “no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of COVID-19:

Look at this tweet, still up two months later: https://t.co/OPMFJVbg8T

And less than a week later they locked down the city of Wuhan:

GULP: China quarantines city of Wuhan (population 11 million) over #Coronavirus fears https://t.co/FMn5bAob5I — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 22, 2020

And the first person with the China Virus in America? That’s right. It was a traveler from Wuhan:

They covered it up for weeks and now they’re saying the U.S. military is actually behind the outbreak, so spare us the outrage over calling it what it is. THREAD ==>

For weeks, China covered up the coronavirus pandemic. And in the days and weeks after the situation was evident, China left its airports and borders open, allowing the virus to migrate internationally. China ensured that it would not be the only casualty to the economic fallout. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 17, 2020

As China recovers, it has mobilized its manufacturing sector to make gear that no one would've needed had it closed off in the first place. It's trying to paint itself as a hero riding to the world's rescue. China must be held accountable for the pandemic. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 17, 2020

As I previously noted, China did everything it could to suppress any news or information about the coronavirus and arrested doctors who blew the whistle. https://t.co/IosmfnKdak — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 17, 2020

And that’s why China just kicked out reporters from the NYT, WaPo and WSJ:

China pulls credentials for journalists at three U.S. news outlets, ⁦@emilyrauhala⁩ reports. WSJ, WaPo, NYT all affected. (Deleted earlier tweet that mistakenly included Time and VOA) https://t.co/eTdeQbfts0 — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) March 17, 2020

***

