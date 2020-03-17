In need of a mental health break? If so, have a look at this video shared by Twitchy favorite James Woods of two Rockhopper penguins who were let out of their enclosure and then filmed as they explored parts of the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago:

That first video was such a hit, the Shedd Aquarium shared three new videos yesterday afternoon:

These really are “truly wonderful”:

More penguin content, please:

***

