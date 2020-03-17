In need of a mental health break? If so, have a look at this video shared by Twitchy favorite James Woods of two Rockhopper penguins who were let out of their enclosure and then filmed as they explored parts of the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago:

This is truly wonderful in a small but sweet way. https://t.co/QTwnCMBv06 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 17, 2020

That first video was such a hit, the Shedd Aquarium shared three new videos yesterday afternoon:

The adventure continues! 🐧🐧

This morning, Edward and Annie explored Shedd’s rotunda. They are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means they are together for nesting season. Springtime is nesting season for penguins at Shedd, and this year is no different! (1/3) 👇 pic.twitter.com/VdxN3oQAfe — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020

These really are “truly wonderful”:

Penguins like Edward and Annie will begin to build their nests next week. Join us digitally for nesting coverage! In the meantime, we will be sharing lots of different animal updates (and yes, Wellington will return!) 🐧👀 (2/3) pic.twitter.com/eCYKOwdOMz — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020

More penguin content, please:

While this may be a strange time for us, these days feel normal for animals at Shedd. Our caregivers are constantly providing new experiences for the animals to explore and express their natural behaviors with. Let us know what penguin activities you would like to see! (3/3) pic.twitter.com/ftlow7iPHl — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020

***