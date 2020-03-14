After learning the NCAA canceled the women’s basketball tournament, Jesse Kelly joked that it is “With a heavy heart I must announce that nobody will attend the NCAA women’s basketball tournament for the 40th consecutive year”:

With a heavy heart I must announce that nobody will attend the NCAA women’s basketball tournament for the 40th consecutive year. https://t.co/q5sPYb3W5F — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 11, 2020

Pretty funny, right? Well, not to everyone. . .

Here are a few examples of the hate directed his way:

not only do you look like a chode, this sad sexist tweet confirms you have one as well. https://t.co/T4djttAnqP — Elizabeth Cambage (@ecambage) March 12, 2020

this is so deeply unfunny https://t.co/zlX16RZyf9 — Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) March 12, 2020

This man gets an A+ in rampant sexism https://t.co/cqj63sFl2e — Brian Wagner (@BrianBWagner) March 12, 2020

When I see wisecracks like this, I recall how Kobe Bryant advocated for women's basketball. https://t.co/Mo3jN62ivq — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) March 12, 2020

They also fact-checked his joke as libs love to do:

The 2019 women's Final Four was one of the funnest sporting events I've ever been to. Sell-out crowds both nights, of course. https://t.co/ACjZzc9jQD — Russell Steinberg (@Russ_Steinberg) March 11, 2020

Watch out, Jesse . . .you’re getting canceled!

This, ladies and gentlemen, is a wonderful example of how to get canceled. Men are trash. https://t.co/Q6FYU6QMuT — 𝕁𝕖𝕗𝕗 𝕆𝕝𝕤𝕠𝕟 (@JOlson62) March 12, 2020

Anyway, Jesse then apologized, and by apologized we mean tell an even funnier joke at their expense. Have a listen:

Ok, I know this is rare for me. But I can see that I genuinely offended some people with this tweet. So I recorded my apology as part of my show. Please accept this. It came from the heart. pic.twitter.com/QgYsxhxcue — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 12, 2020

Good advice:

A final word on this: I was FLOODED with demands for a retraction after the initial tweet. My employers too. Since I sent out my non-apology, it all stopped immediately. The Leftist bullies live to control what you say. If you deny them that, they leave. Go and do likewise. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 13, 2020

