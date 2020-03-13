By now you’ve seen clips of President Trump’s press conference in the Rose Garden where he outline a series of steps involving major U.S. businesses to join forces to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. ICYMI, here’s a good one from Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale:

Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner who has been a frequent critic of the federal government’s response, said the announced steps “will meaningfully improve readiness”:

And you know what he said was a success because he started the speech at 3:30 and the stock market rallied as he was speaking:

Oh, it went higher than 800 points when Bret Baier tweeted this with about 5 minutes to go before the market closed:

It ended up 9.2%

Bam:

Good to see:

And hopefully we see more of this next week:

