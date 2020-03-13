DC Public Schools announced they’re closing until April 1 to help stop the spread of coronavirus:
On Wednesday, April 1, DCPS is scheduled to resume normal operations. More at https://t.co/eDqqCuVSFY.
— DC Public Schools (@dcpublicschools) March 13, 2020
So, while parents make this sacrifice and will have to keep their kids home, DC’s elite are . . . not doing s*it:
14th St DC looks like a normal Friday evening right now — bars, restaurants buzzing
— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) March 13, 2020
Boy, it’s a good thing they’re keeping kids home for two weeks:
Lots of DC residents appear to be taking “work from home and maintain social distancing” as code for getting drunk at happy hour in the middle of the day
— Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) March 13, 2020
Even those most at risk are out and about, because of course they are:
Have you seen anyone over 50?
— Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) March 13, 2020
Yes so many
— Gene Park BFG Edition (@GenePark) March 14, 2020
Dumbest. Pandemic. Ever.
