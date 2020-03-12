March Madness with not fans. . .

No NBA season at all. . .

And now we hear that Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus while in Australia for a movie:

Hanks tweeted out a statement saying they were fine and will be “isolated for as long as public health and safety requires”:

Their son, Chet, later gave an update and said “they’re not tripping”:

Exit question: Elvis Presley was born in Mississippi and died in Tennessee. . .and they’re filming the movie in Australia?

Of course, this has already become an indictment of President Trump and the U.S. response to coronavirus:

Always. Be. Partisan.

***

