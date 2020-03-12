March Madness with not fans. . .

No NBA season at all. . .

And now we hear that Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus while in Australia for a movie:

EXCLUSIVE: We have just received word that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were tested positive for the #Coronavirus https://t.co/rUnwCrVxub — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 12, 2020

Hanks tweeted out a statement saying they were fine and will be “isolated for as long as public health and safety requires”:

Their son, Chet, later gave an update and said “they’re not tripping”:

Tom Hanks' son Chet gave an update on his parent’s condition after they tested positive for #CoronaVirus. More: https://t.co/FVBgMntUF4 pic.twitter.com/XQqO7JJioE — Complex (@Complex) March 12, 2020

Exit question: Elvis Presley was born in Mississippi and died in Tennessee. . .and they’re filming the movie in Australia?

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who have tested positive for coronavirus, are in Australia for production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley movie. The couple are the only known individuals on the film to contract the disease https://t.co/4bQJYstBKS — Variety (@Variety) March 12, 2020

Of course, this has already become an indictment of President Trump and the U.S. response to coronavirus:

So. Tom Hanks and wife have a fever, w/out apparently being in a disease epicentre, and get tested. Dorries and Raab get tested, one with symptoms and one wout so many, w/out travel. And the official advice is – don't get tested if you haven't travelled.#HMMMMMMMMMM — fleetstreetfox (@fleetstreetfox) March 12, 2020

just thankful tom hanks and rita wilson were outside the U.S. so they could get tested — maxwell (@maxwellstrachan) March 12, 2020

Tom Hanks had a cold, or so he thought. In the U.S., those symptoms may not be enough to get tested for the coronavirus. But in Australia, testing is free and widely available, thanks to early and coordinated planning for a pandemic. https://t.co/YxOpjEOYhj — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 12, 2020

Always. Be. Partisan.

