On Monday, the Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert mocked COVID-19 and touched every mic at a press conference. . .
So…here is Rudy touching all the mics following Mondays shoot around that has some people concerned… #TakeNote #utahjazz #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/dr4auECTr4
— Dave Fox (@Davefox2) March 12, 2020
. . .and now he has COVID-19 and the entire NBA season has been suspended until further notice:
Rudy Gobert Officially Tested Positive For Coronavirus Immediately After Joking About The Coronavirus https://t.co/cWxoPSvN7f pic.twitter.com/SjDD2rEF96
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 12, 2020
Whoops:
Following Rudy Gobert's positive COVID-19 test, the NBA is in an indefinite suspension. https://t.co/h7YpWMrvGE
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020
Apparently he didn’t learn of the positive test until late yesterday which caused chaos at the Jazz–Oklahoma Thunder game:
Things continue to get weird.
Utah/Oklahoma NBA game now postponed after players, coaches returned to locker room before tip-off.
FOX Sports Radio reporting it's illness-related.
And then see tweet below about Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz. https://t.co/TjuqFYGN89
— Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) March 12, 2020
And then came the quarantine once everyone found out what happened:
The Jazz and Thunder players are currently quarantined in the OKC arena, league sources tell ESPN. This is following Rudy Gobert testing positive for the coronavirus.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020
