On Monday, the Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert mocked COVID-19 and touched every mic at a press conference. . .

. . .and now he has COVID-19 and the entire NBA season has been suspended until further notice:

Whoops:

Apparently he didn’t learn of the positive test until late yesterday which caused chaos at the Jazz–Oklahoma Thunder game:

And then came the quarantine once everyone found out what happened:

***

Tags: coronavirusNBARudy Gobert