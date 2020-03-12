On Monday, the Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert mocked COVID-19 and touched every mic at a press conference. . .

So…here is Rudy touching all the mics following Mondays shoot around that has some people concerned… #TakeNote #utahjazz #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/dr4auECTr4 — Dave Fox (@Davefox2) March 12, 2020

. . .and now he has COVID-19 and the entire NBA season has been suspended until further notice:

Rudy Gobert Officially Tested Positive For Coronavirus Immediately After Joking About The Coronavirus https://t.co/cWxoPSvN7f pic.twitter.com/SjDD2rEF96 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 12, 2020

Whoops:

Following Rudy Gobert's positive COVID-19 test, the NBA is in an indefinite suspension. https://t.co/h7YpWMrvGE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

Apparently he didn’t learn of the positive test until late yesterday which caused chaos at the Jazz–Oklahoma Thunder game:

Things continue to get weird. Utah/Oklahoma NBA game now postponed after players, coaches returned to locker room before tip-off. FOX Sports Radio reporting it's illness-related. And then see tweet below about Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz. https://t.co/TjuqFYGN89 — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) March 12, 2020

And then came the quarantine once everyone found out what happened:

The Jazz and Thunder players are currently quarantined in the OKC arena, league sources tell ESPN. This is following Rudy Gobert testing positive for the coronavirus. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

***