Well, this is quite the take from The Atlantic’s Anne Applebaum:

China has reacted to the outbreak of coronavirus in Italy by sending aid. The US has reacted by suspending flights. Who is the superpower? https://t.co/TsM3Eu7KR7 — Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) March 12, 2020

Wow. Did China write that tweet?

This is the exact talking point that China's government is pushing out as propaganda right now https://t.co/9uC61lOjOH — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 12, 2020

Pure propaganda:

Lots of Chinese propaganda getting pushed out today. https://t.co/gSZ2mEcGbE — Augustus Caesar (@Caesar63BC) March 12, 2020

These should be called “reparations” not aid:

So China is sending reparations to Italy. Glad China is accepting responsibility. — Todos Para Biden (@TodosParaBiden) March 12, 2020

And China does have business interest to take into consideration:

China’s Belt and Road initiative can’t exist without Italy. They’re just protecting their investment. This has nothing to do with empathy. It’s just pragmatism. https://t.co/vSPTJhzXY2 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 12, 2020

***