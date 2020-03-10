United Airlines Flight 1562, flying from Vail, CO to Newark, NJ, diverted to Denver after 3 passengers got upset at a coughing and sneezing passenger seated next to them on the plane:

From Fox 29:

A small group of passengers became disruptive on Flight 1562 after they were seated next to someone who was sneezing and coughing, United Airlines officials told Denver media.

The passengers failed to follow crew members’ instructions, forcing the diversion to Denver, where the plane was met by police and the disruptive passengers removed, KUSA-TV reported.