The Washington Post’s Karen Tumulty called out the New York Times over this dopey headline on an article suggesting Bernie Sanders won’t be able to get Medicare for All passed even with a Dem-controlled Senate.

The NYT headline: “Even a Democratic Senate Wouldn’t Likely Cut the Cord on Sanders’s Baby.” Um, do they even know how umbilical cords work?

Their metaphor makes zero sense:

This metaphor wouldn’t be any better:

Anyway, now the headline reads, “Even if Sanders Wins, Medicare for All Almost Certainly Won’t Happen”:

Which has been true since Day 1 of the campaign so why are they just pointing this out now?

