The Washington Post’s Karen Tumulty called out the New York Times over this dopey headline on an article suggesting Bernie Sanders won’t be able to get Medicare for All passed even with a Dem-controlled Senate.

The NYT headline: “Even a Democratic Senate Wouldn’t Likely Cut the Cord on Sanders’s Baby.” Um, do they even know how umbilical cords work?

Metaphor in this NYT headline implies the opposite of what the story says. When someone cuts the cord of a baby, it is a good thing, the beginning of life outside the womb. — pic.twitter.com/RCReDtZDFX — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) March 10, 2020

Their metaphor makes zero sense:

Very often a celebratory honor given to the father. — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) March 10, 2020

This metaphor wouldn’t be any better:

Seems like maybe they got confused and meant pull the plug? — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 10, 2020

Anyway, now the headline reads, “Even if Sanders Wins, Medicare for All Almost Certainly Won’t Happen”:

Which has been true since Day 1 of the campaign so why are they just pointing this out now?

