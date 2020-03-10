This is a legit ‘HOLY S*IT’ moment, courtesy of the Bernie Sanders.
Remember our post from Sunday when we told you about an intro speaker who compared politicians to sperm? Well, he’s been identified. . .
Meet Imam Hassan Qazwini, who spoke at Bernie’s Dearborn, Mich. rally:
This is the Imam from the Bernie rally. He has some interesting theories about how ISIS and Israel are working together. https://t.co/A7LnGyv00R https://t.co/SNkd0sQ4vx
— Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) March 10, 2020
He once said ISIS was “run by Israel, Zionists in order to kill Muslims”:
Detroit-Based Shiite Imam Hassan Qazwini: ISIS Run by Israel, Zionists In Order to Kill Muslims, Defame Islam; Israel Benefits from ISIS More than Anyone (Archival) pic.twitter.com/3Y2d0sIJk4
— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) May 2, 2019
And at the rally, he compared President Trump to the coronavirus:
Here’s the sperm comment:
As we said, a true “holy s*it” moment:
He’s also a fan of Syria’s Bashar al Assad:
The Imam from the Bernie rally also is a big supporter of… Bashar al Assad. https://t.co/VEcrq6zUC0 H/T @SoccerMouaz
— Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) March 10, 2020
As for his thoughts on Bernie, he is “an honorable man, even though he is a Jew.”
The Imam from the Bernie rally once boasted of his closeness to Hezbollah’s spiritual leader and said Bernie is “an honorable man, even though he is a Jew.” Nice. https://t.co/6mKDsVeACA
— Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) March 10, 2020
And this should pretty much finish off Bernie Sanders 2020. Full clip here:
***
