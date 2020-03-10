This is a legit ‘HOLY S*IT’ moment, courtesy of the Bernie Sanders.

Remember our post from Sunday when we told you about an intro speaker who compared politicians to sperm? Well, he’s been identified. . .

Meet Imam Hassan Qazwini, who spoke at Bernie’s Dearborn, Mich. rally:

He once said ISIS was “run by Israel, Zionists in order to kill Muslims”:

And at the rally, he compared President Trump to the coronavirus:

Here’s the sperm comment:

As we said, a true “holy s*it” moment:

He’s also a fan of Syria’s Bashar al Assad:

As for his thoughts on Bernie, he is “an honorable man, even though he is a Jew.”

And this should pretty much finish off Bernie Sanders 2020. Full clip here:

 

***

Tags: anti-SemitismBernie SandersIsrael