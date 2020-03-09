We’ve all seen SNL’s Kate McKinnon do an impression of failed presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, but did you know Fox News’ Kat Timpf is actually much better at it?

Compare and contrast. . .

Here’s McKinnon:

𝗙𝗹𝗶𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵. pic.twitter.com/t8qHcGRUhY — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 8, 2020

And now here’s Kat Timpf with a hilarious sketch from this weekend’s “Greg Gutfeld Show” where she strategizes with her team on how to best move forward after her disastrous performance on Super Tuesday”:

The final moments of the Warren campaign. #Gutfeld pic.twitter.com/1BktbeFhaK — Greg Gutfeld Show (@GregGutfeldShow) March 8, 2020

Wow, that was funny. Any chance, Kat, we can see AOC in the future?

Hi everyone! On tonight’s episode of @GregGutfeldShow, I try my hand at something that I’ve never done before. Ever. I will leave it at that — you will have to watch to see. 🥳 — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) March 7, 2020

And it seems everyone agrees with us:

I laughed out loud, @KatTimpf. And that doesn’t happen often! Amazing. https://t.co/5sESqPeBrJ — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) March 8, 2020

It really was perfect:

