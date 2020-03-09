We’ve all seen SNL’s Kate McKinnon do an impression of failed presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, but did you know Fox News’ Kat Timpf is actually much better at it?

Compare and contrast. . .

Here’s McKinnon:

And now here’s Kat Timpf with a hilarious sketch from this weekend’s “Greg Gutfeld Show” where she strategizes with her team on how to best move forward after her disastrous performance on Super Tuesday”:

Wow, that was funny. Any chance, Kat, we can see AOC in the future?

And it seems everyone agrees with us:

It really was perfect:

***

