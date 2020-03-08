No wonder Bernie Sanders had a heart attack. . .

A New York Times profile on the 78-year-old socialist from Vermont revealed that he loves the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street,” which almost got an NC-17 thanks to all the sex and drugs:

In case you don’t know what we’re talking about:

Trending

Oh, and then there was this:

Here’s the movie bit in New York Times, which points out “Melancholia” isn’t much better for Bernie’s image:

Even his amusements seem to be in character. He uses an iPad (not a phone) to devour social media and news, and loves to watch old boxing matches and movies like “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “Melancholia,” a 2011 dystopian drama that ends with the obliteration of the Earth. He sings along, tunelessly, with 1960s and 1970s folk rock on car radios, takes long walks with his wife and adores his grandchildren.

Honest question: Does Bernie really want to win?

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SandersWolf of Wall Street