Gov. Andrew Cuomo said earlier on Sunday that there’s “no reason” to shut down mass transit over fears that being packed into tube surrounded by other people just may spread the coronavirus, as well as other viruses and less-covered germs and bacteria:

Can someone ask him how to “avoid crowded spaces” then?

Because just waiting for an empty train in New York City is not really an option:

Sorry, guv . . . buses are petri dishes, too:

***

