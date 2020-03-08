Dems, tell us again why billionaires shouldn’t exist:
NEW: Testing for the novel coronavirus will get a huge boost in the coming weeks as a project funded by Bill Gates and his foundation begins offering home-testing kits that will allow people to swab their noses and send the samples back for analysis. https://t.co/lrQfm7AJVe
— The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) March 8, 2020
Over to you, Bernie:
This billionaires are really aweful, aren’t they? https://t.co/Pd5R2ktf6B
— Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) March 8, 2020
“MORE TAXES!”, they cried:
"funded by Bill Gates and his foundation"
Obviously not taxing that dude enough. https://t.co/aGwbHx2SKD
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 8, 2020
Maybe, you know, we should encourage more of this?
What good things could billionaires ever do with their money that the government won't? https://t.co/DtYl1zLOvI
— Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) March 8, 2020
And here’s someone who hasn’t been paying attention to who is the bash the billionaires club:
Fantastic!!!
trump won’t be happy though…😱 https://t.co/rVWCmI4lTi
— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) March 8, 2020
We can’t win:
Right-wing governing incompetence often leads to their preferred policy outcomes. Here it is boosting distrust in government and resulting in cessation of government responsibility to charity and private enterprise. https://t.co/gQgxTrK9lw
— Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) March 8, 2020
The testing delays have been because of FDA and CDC bureaucracy, so sure, let’s just keep doing the same thing:
These things should be funded publicly https://t.co/VueG2DYfmQ
— Patrick Claybon (@PatrickClaybon) March 8, 2020
Oh, and never trust a billionaire?
Sounds great! But:
–What other data will be collected from these home testing kits?
–Who will have access to the data?
–Where/how/for how long will data be stored?
–Will there be any limits on how collected data can be used? https://t.co/FK8Vn6cUae
— Tiffany C. Li (@tiffanycli) March 8, 2020
