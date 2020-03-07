Twitchy regular John Fugelsang thinks that video of Rep. Ken Buck challenging Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke to “come and take” his AR-15 means he must have a small penis.
“Then ask: how small a penis must Ken Buck have to do this?” the always awful Fugelsang asked:
Get past the fact::
-that Joe Biden hasn’t called for gun confiscation
-that these Godless shills lied for years about Obama coming for your guns
-that the only 2016 candidate to call for gun confiscation was Trump
Then ask: how small a penis must Ken Buck have to do this? https://t.co/qf4R2VdplV
— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) March 6, 2020
And then actor and Ron Perlman weighed in with his thoughts, tweeting “Usually never disagree with ya John, but this dude is ALL dick!”:
Usually never disagree with ya John, but this dude is ALL dick! https://t.co/7YdpZAQifW
— Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) March 6, 2020
Seek help, both of you.
***
Related:
Actor Ron Perlman previews his first two acts as president and he's definitely not completely insane https://t.co/edcEdMKyNC
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 9, 2019
Wow, this is IMPRESSIVELY dumb: Ron Perlman out-stupids HIMSELF with claims about Canada’s ‘human death rate’ and guns https://t.co/ibNNU6cdBt
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 1, 2019