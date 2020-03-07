Twitchy regular John Fugelsang thinks that video of Rep. Ken Buck challenging Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke to “come and take” his AR-15 means he must have a small penis.

“Then ask: how small a penis must Ken Buck have to do this?” the always awful Fugelsang asked:

And then actor and Ron Perlman weighed in with his thoughts, tweeting “Usually never disagree with ya John, but this dude is ALL dick!”:

Seek help, both of you.

