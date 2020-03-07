Twitchy regular John Fugelsang thinks that video of Rep. Ken Buck challenging Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke to “come and take” his AR-15 means he must have a small penis.

“Then ask: how small a penis must Ken Buck have to do this?” the always awful Fugelsang asked:

Get past the fact:: -that Joe Biden hasn’t called for gun confiscation -that these Godless shills lied for years about Obama coming for your guns -that the only 2016 candidate to call for gun confiscation was Trump Then ask: how small a penis must Ken Buck have to do this? https://t.co/qf4R2VdplV — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) March 6, 2020

And then actor and Ron Perlman weighed in with his thoughts, tweeting “Usually never disagree with ya John, but this dude is ALL dick!”:

Usually never disagree with ya John, but this dude is ALL dick! https://t.co/7YdpZAQifW — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) March 6, 2020

Seek help, both of you.

***

Related:

Actor Ron Perlman previews his first two acts as president and he's definitely not completely insane https://t.co/edcEdMKyNC — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 9, 2019

Wow, this is IMPRESSIVELY dumb: Ron Perlman out-stupids HIMSELF with claims about Canada’s ‘human death rate’ and guns https://t.co/ibNNU6cdBt — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 1, 2019