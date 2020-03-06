This is one of the most disgusting things we’ve ever seen, via the NYPD Brooklyn North Twitter account.

WARNING: GRAPHIC FOOTAGE:

OUTRAGE:this is sickening video of a 15 year old girl viciously attacked by a group of school children. One young man takes the sneakers right off the unconscious victim’s feet. The teenager is in the hospital recovering. We CAN NOT allow this behavior in our community. #Speakup pic.twitter.com/VLLb91fDOM — NYPDBrooklynNorth (@NYPDBklynNorth) March 6, 2020

According to the New York Post, they stole her Air Jordan sneakers:

A group of teenagers beat up a 15-year-old girl and stole her Air Jordan sneakers during a robbery in Brooklyn, surveillance footage released by cops on Friday shows. The teenager was walking on Utica Avenue near Sterling Place in Crown Heights at 4:10 p.m. Thursday when she was spotted by the dozen youths, cops said.

Over to you, Mayor de Blasio, or are you still attacking Pete Buttigieg?

Reminder: @NYCMayor @BilldeBlasio tweeted had harsher words for Pete Buttigieg than for the people who did this in his own city https://t.co/LOLlThCRaj — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) March 6, 2020

Hopefully they find each person in this attack and send them to prison where they belong:

Each one of these thugs should be in jail for the next 25 years. Attacking a girl? I hope someone takes a baseball bat to them in front of their parents. https://t.co/4mntZtcwAi — Brian Monzo (@BMonzoRadio) March 6, 2020

