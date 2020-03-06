President Trump just finished his visit to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Ga. and ended it with this comment on Washington Dem Gov. Jay Inslee:

Trump on Inslee: "I told Mike not to be complimentary of that Gov because that Gov is a snake…Let me just tell you we have a lot of problems with the Gov and the Gov of WA, that's where you have many of your problems, OK? So Mike may be happy with him but I'm not OK?" — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) March 6, 2020

Up until that point, his visit was pretty uneventful. Highlights via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Greg Bluestein. . .

On the CDC:

Trump says he’s impressed with “how professional” the CDC lab is. “It’s incredible,” he declares. #gapol pic.twitter.com/780tq8J2Js — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) March 6, 2020

On their new coronavirus test:

Facing criticism over too stringent testing guidelines, CDC scientists say they’ve worked to develop new standards for testing. Trump says he’s confident in the agency’s “fantastic work.” pic.twitter.com/WCWbkBTbsa — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) March 6, 2020

On the number of cases in the U.S.:

Trump: “As of the time I left the plane with you, we had 240 cases …” he says, before asking a reporter about the ratings of his Fox News town hall last night. He continues, saying he’s hearing “the numbers are getting much better in some cases.” #gapol pic.twitter.com/0WVe20t2y2 — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) March 6, 2020

On the statistics of the outbreak:

Trump is telling reporters that the coronavirus statistics would look far better if they included people with the virus who went undiagnosed before they got better. pic.twitter.com/hj8ZVuhgq0 — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) March 6, 2020

On the cancelation of conferences and corporate travel:

Asked about whether corporations were smart to cancel conferences and travel, Trump says, “I wouldn’t be generally inclined to do it.” On a personal level, he says he’s “not at all” refusing to shake hands. “I feel very secure.” pic.twitter.com/f5Qt4ekwpr — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) March 6, 2020

His rallies will go on:

Trump said he’s not considering canceling campaign rallies. He said he’s still drawing large crowds and the risk “doesn’t bother me at all and doesn’t bother them at all.” pic.twitter.com/tfcjxTcm52 — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) March 6, 2020

Tests will be available to everyone who needs one:

Says Trump: “Anybody who needs a test” will get one. “And they’re making millions more.” pic.twitter.com/SX8D7iiV13 — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) March 6, 2020

On economic turbulence:

“I think we’re doing a really good job in this country keeping it down …” Trump says, lamenting the economic turbulence. “We were going like clockwork,” he says of the Dow’s rise. (Standing behind him is @senatorloeffler, whose husband’s company owns the NYSE.) #gasen pic.twitter.com/AaHRdg7HSl — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) March 6, 2020

On the spread of coronavirus: