‘It’s called stealing’: Report in The Nation should have Mike Bloomberg questioning his ENTIRE campaign

A new article out in The Nation reports that paid staffers for Mike Bloomberg fabricated canvassing reports and created “elaborate schemes to undermine the campaign and help their favorite candidates”:

Bloomberg staffers told me about the grifts they ran, which included actively campaigning for Bernie Sanders, faking canvassing quotas, and diverting campaign resources to local races they supported:https://t.co/ZgLhFPIc4I — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) March 6, 2020

The Nation also reported that Elizabeth Warren did hurt Bloomberg’s campaign at the debate:

I was skeptical of the idea that Warren’s grilling of Bloomberg during his first debate ended his campaign but his field organizers repeatedly told me that volunteers quit and canvassing became dramatically harder after the debate:https://t.co/ZgLhFPIc4I — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) March 6, 2020

You’d think Mike Bloomberg would want to investigate this to see if his campaign people were selling him a bill of goods all along:

It's fine and good to chuckle at the arrogance of Bloomberg and his thinking he could shock-and-awe his way to the nomination, but to actually take a hefty check from the man and actively undermine him is loathsome. — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) March 6, 2020

