It appears ICE is, you know, doing its job in New York City and libs just can’t deal:

Upholding laws and deportation orders is now “dehumanization”?

This is reportedly part of a new “Flood the Streets” initiative by ICE:

But it appears arrests can be avoided by . . . not opening the door?

From the NYT’s Annie Correal:

According to Correal, ICE agents were executing a criminal arrest warrant:

Thankfully, ICE did arrest the illegal alien charged with the sexual abuse of a child after NYC released him. Via Townhall VIP:

An illegal alien charged with sex crimes was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers after New York City authorities released the suspect days after his arrest on charges that include child rape.

U.S. Border Patrol agents first encountered Miguel Federico Ajqui-Ajtzalam, 20, in Sep 2016 after the Guatemalan national illegally entered the U.S. without an inspection, according to a statement from ICE. Ajqui-Ajtzalam was released from ICE custody pending removal proceedings but subsequently arrested by New York City Police officers on Feb. 27. He was charged with various sex crimes, including felony rape and sexual abuse of a child.

***
