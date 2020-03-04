Bernie Sanders surrogate and Twitchy regular Shaun King and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow are fighting with Maddow accusing King of misquoting what she said on air.

First up, here’s the accusation from King:

BREAKING: @MSNBC & @maddow just reported that multiple “senior officials” within the Democratic Party are interfering with the primaries to stop @BernieSanders. They reported that the party has asked Bloomberg to drop out so that Biden would have an easier time against Bernie. — Shaun King (@shaunking) March 3, 2020

Maddow shot back in real time saying, “What? No. I didn’t report any such thing”:

What? No. I didn’t report any such thing. https://t.co/qNKo6oWFKc — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 4, 2020

Well, let’s go to the videotape, shall we? The exact quote from Maddow was, “The Bloomberg campaign is experiencing INTENSE PRESSURE from multiple sources from inside of the Democratic Party that he needs to quit”:

An uber strange moment. I quoted @maddow as saying “The Bloomberg campaign is experiencing INTENSE PRESSURE from multiple sources from inside of the Democratic Party that he needs to quit.” She then says she said no such thing. It’s a DIRECT QUOTE FROM THE TRANSCRIPT. pic.twitter.com/47jb46GVVe — Shaun King (@shaunking) March 4, 2020

Over to you, Rachel. We hate to say it, but we think you owe Shaun King an apology:

For everyone reading tweets calling Shaun King a liar. Maybe it's possible that the woman on MSNBC who gets paid like $35,000 a day to lie is the one who lied. Maybe her own words on video prove she's the one who lied. Or maybe Joy Reid's homophobic, time traveling hacker did it. https://t.co/G5ID2bsJ05 — Craft Beer 40 (@BrewStuds) March 4, 2020

