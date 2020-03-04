Bernie Sanders surrogate and Twitchy regular Shaun King and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow are fighting with Maddow accusing King of misquoting what she said on air.

First up, here’s the accusation from King:

Maddow shot back in real time saying, “What? No. I didn’t report any such thing”:

Well, let’s go to the videotape, shall we? The exact quote from Maddow was, “The Bloomberg campaign is experiencing INTENSE PRESSURE from multiple sources from inside of the Democratic Party that he needs to quit”:

Over to you, Rachel. We hate to say it, but we think you owe Shaun King an apology:

