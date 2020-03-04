Now that Mike Bloomberg is out of the race, here’s President Donald Trump’s reaction:

Mini Mike Bloomberg just “quit” the race for President. I could have told him long ago that he didn’t have what it takes, and he would have saved himself a billion dollars, the real cost. Now he will pour money into Sleepy Joe’s campaign, hoping to save face. It won’t work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

And then Mini Mike responded with this meme, suggesting Donald Trump is Darth Vader and like Obi Wan says in the movie, “you can’t win”:

Ugh:

I hate everything — Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) March 4, 2020

In reality, this is Mike Bloomberg:

And did he not see the movie? Obi Wan — Joe Biden — then dies:

Dude. Obi Wan dies at the end of the fight. https://t.co/kAPDYzj5ff — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 4, 2020

It also doesn’t make sense if you take the analogy out two more movies because that means Ivanka Trump is Princess Leia, Donald Trump Jr. is Luke Skywalker and then they save the Republic with their dad’s help! (And Jared Kushner is Han Solo?)

We’re never going to be rid of Bloomberg, are we?

Me: Ugh, this is embarrassing and cringey. Also me: I love Star Wars! I should watch Star Wars. https://t.co/mUKK4yK3LV — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) March 4, 2020

Please stop, Mike. Please:

Great, now I hate Star Wars. https://t.co/JA01mQmcIJ — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) March 4, 2020

***