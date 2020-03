The coronavirus continues to hit hard in Iran with the death toll now at 77, if this number can even be believed:

State radio reported that senior official Mohammad Mirmohammadi dies from the virus:

State radio in #Iran is reporting that, Mohammad Mirmohammadi, a member of the Expediency Council that advises Ayatollah Khamenei and is directly appointed by him has died after contracting #coronavirus. — Ali Arouzi (@aliarouzi) March 2, 2020

And we’re seeing reports that almost 10% of Iran’s parliament have tested positive for coronavirus:

#BREAKING Iran’s deputy chairman of parliament announced on Tuesday that 23 MPs out of the 290-member chamber have tested positive for the novel coronavirushttps://t.co/6RWgTU66Ai — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) March 3, 2020

But Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei says it’s “not such a big tragedy” and “this country has overcome graver ones.”

THREAD ==>

A few days ago, I thanked the medical staff for their dedication and sacrifices in caring for patients and in combating the #Coronavirus. I feel it is my duty to once again thank these dear ones who are doing #Jihad for the sake of God with their invaluable efforts. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) March 3, 2020

I feel obliged to express my gratitude to the families of the health care workers who patiently support their loved ones' round the clock efforts.

I ask God to bring health to the sick, to grant His mercy on the deceased, & to bestow patience & tranquility on their families. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) March 3, 2020

The health care guidelines for preventing infection from this virus should be observed. God has obliged us to feel responsible for our own health & that of others.

Anything that helps prevent the spread of #Coronavirus is a good deed, & anything that helps spread it is a sin. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) March 3, 2020

The #Covid_19 is not such a big tragedy & this country has overcome graver ones. However, beseeching God, seeking intercession from the Prophet & the AhlulBayt, & the prayers of the pure youth and pious are very effective in repelling major tragedies. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) March 3, 2020

All sectors of the country must fully cooperate with the Ministry of Health, which is at the forefront of the fight against #CoronaVirusIran. The Armed Forces and the sectors related to the Office of the Leader have also been ordered to do the same. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) March 3, 2020

The #Coronavirus has affected many countries. Our officials have reported with sincerity and transparency since day one. However, some countries where the outbreak has been more serious have tried to hide it. Of course, we ask God to heal the sick in those countries too. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) March 3, 2020

I don't want to say it’s unimportant, but let's not exaggerate it either. The #Coronavirus won’t affect the country for long & will leave. But the experience it brings, & the actions of the people & the govt sectors are like a #PublicExercise that will remain as an achievement. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) March 3, 2020

***