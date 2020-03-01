Happy Sunday, everyone! Except The Daily Beast:
How do we know Jesus had male genitalia? https://t.co/tjTOU3yR15
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) March 1, 2020
Oh, we can’t wait for The Babylon Bee to take this one up:
These satirical sites are getting weirder. Wait, it’s not a satire site?? https://t.co/MjEV7Bs7If
— Brent Murphy (@BMurph29) March 1, 2020
And you made the list, Daily Beast:
— Siraj Hashmi 🐶 (@SirajAHashmi) March 1, 2020
We’re not even going to bother reading the article to find out if it’s addressed, but yeah. This:
Wasn't the Shroud of Turin found to be a medieval forgery? https://t.co/WO3JtozHdp
— David Lazarus (@Davidlaz) March 1, 2020
Even Vox journos are stumped:
I…what https://t.co/e5z8DqpoyJ
— Jenny from the Vox (@jenn_ruth) March 1, 2020
***