Bill Kristol is alarmed over reports that Trump-supporting Republicans are being encouraged to vote in Saturday’s open primary in South Carolina for the candidate they think will be the easiest to beat in November, that being elderly socialist Bernie Sanders:

With Biden probably on track to win South Carolina, will we see a ramping up of Trump campaign efforts (already happening beneath the radar on Facebook) to get Trump-supporting Republicans to vote for his weakest opponent–Sanders–in the open primary. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 26, 2020

He even found the “smoking gun”:

A Trump-Sanders smoking gun.

South Carolina Trump activists in a much-promoted Facebook video: "We're asking South Carolina Republicans to show their support for President Trump by crossing over and voting in the Democratic primary for Senator Bernie Sanders." pic.twitter.com/FNqEUNXDWq — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 26, 2020

Although we do remember all the way back to . . . February 3 . . . when Kristol was telling Republicans to do this, but not for Bernie:

If it's clear Walsh and Weld will fail, "those Republicans and independents who believe in 'equal justice under the law' should…vote in Democratic primaries for the most acceptable candidate, and then support that candidate in the general election."https://t.co/JfnMf0CSa5 — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 3, 2020

What a hypocrite:

Fellow Virginians: If you've voted R in the past but want to be able to consider a moderate and responsible Democratic alternative to President Trump this fall, make sure you're registered. You can vote in either primary, and the choice among the Democrats will be consequential. https://t.co/hb9WQzzhsp — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 10, 2020

“NeverTrump funded phone calls,” even:

“GOP-leaning independent voters in NH are receiving phone calls & texts from anti-Trump Republicans urging them to cross the aisle & vote in the Democratic primary…The message is…to vote for a ‘responsible & electable’ Democratic alternative to Trump.” https://t.co/uXydBbJRdQ — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 9, 2020

From Inside Sources:

National #NeverTrump leader Bill Kristol, founder of the conservative Weekly Standard magazine, confirmed to NHJournal that he is part of the effort, which involves tens of thousands of New Hampshire voter contacts and a six-figure budget. “Yup. I’m happy to have joined with some others to help remind New Hampshire independents, who might be accustomed to voting in the Republican primary, that this year, they may be able to make more of a difference by voting for a responsible and electable candidate in the Democratic primary,” Kristol said.

You see, it’s “good faith” when he suggests it but “bad faith” whenever anyone else does it:

Republicans can’t vote in the Democratic primary in NH. But independents can. Pro-Trump independents are being urged to vote, in bad faith, for Sanders. Independents who truly want a strong alternative to Trump in Nov. can vote, in good faith, in the Dem primary for a moderate. https://t.co/mQ7ckAWE1x — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 11, 2020

