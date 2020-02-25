IOC member “Dick Pound” says the Summer Olympics in Tokyo may have to be cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak:

IOC member Dick Pound says Tokyo Olympic organizers have until late May to see if the virus is under control. If not, "you're probably looking at a cancellation." https://t.co/e90SS6Px8B — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) February 25, 2020

He’s the IOC’s longest-serving member, you know:

If my name is Richard Pound and I’m the longest-serving member trying to avoid a virus, you’re damn right I’m going by Dick Pound. pic.twitter.com/dUMDHaQ5js — Eric Schwartz (@ericschwartz) February 25, 2020

And here’s the response from Trojan condoms on this very important story that could impact millions around the world:

Exit question: Who does Dick Pound speak for?

So is Dick Pound actually speaking for the people who actually run the Olympics in that interview about canceling Tokyo 2020? Or was that just his educated opinion as one member? — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) February 25, 2020

Hey, don’t blame us. We didn’t name him that:

Dick Pound's parents: "We are going to name our son Richard Pound and everyone's going to take him serious" https://t.co/bf7Y4h4dc0 — 🇮🇸🇮🇸Icelandic Slegr💣🇮🇸🇮🇸 (@slegrbombs71) February 25, 2020

***

