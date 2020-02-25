Iraj Harirchi, Iran’s Deputy Health Minister, has tested positive for coronavirus just one day after briefing a room full of journos on the outbreak:

(Reuters) – Iran’s deputy health minister has tested positive for coronavirus, according to semi-official news. Spokesman for Iran’s health ministry confirmed in an interview with state TV that Deputy Minister Iraj Harirchi has been infected and is now under quarantine. — Julia Macfarlane (@juliamacfarlane) February 25, 2020

Harichi is leading Iran’s efforts to combat the virus:

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran Health Ministry spokesman says the head of country's counter-coronavirus task force tested positive for the virus. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) February 25, 2020

So, how many government officials and reporters did he infect?

Deputy Health Minister of #Iran Harirchi who has been briefing officials & journalists in the past couple of days has been confirmed to be infected with #CoronaVirus. He said in a video message that “we will defeat Corona”.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/sgtMiDMbcC — Abas Aslani (@AbasAslani) February 25, 2020

He did not look well during the press conference yesterday:

Deputy Health Minister of #Iran Harirchi who is infected with #CoronaVirus had a joint presser along with spokesman of the government Rabiei yesterday among journalists. A footage published earlier had raised suspicion that he might had been infected with the virus. pic.twitter.com/IWKsga06SC — Abas Aslani (@AbasAslani) February 25, 2020

Passengers on this Turkish Airways flight will now be quarantined for 14 days:

A #Turkish Airlines #planeflying from #Iran was diverted to #Ankara on Tuesday at the #Turkish Health Ministry’s request, an aviation source said, and an aviation news website said one passenger was suspected of being infected by #coronavirus.#mnaEN pic.twitter.com/RbYl4bmIrL — M N A (@mnaEN) February 25, 2020

And this is not good news:

“Long a regional crossroads, Iran is spreading the new coronavirus to a host of neighboring countries. Many are ill equipped to cope.” https://t.co/MViU9oXKbP — Mark Dubowitz (@mdubowitz) February 25, 2020

