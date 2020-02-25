Iraj Harirchi, Iran’s Deputy Health Minister, has tested positive for coronavirus just one day after briefing a room full of journos on the outbreak:

Harichi is leading Iran’s efforts to combat the virus:

So, how many government officials and reporters did he infect?

He did not look well during the press conference yesterday:

Passengers on this Turkish Airways flight will now be quarantined for 14 days:

And this is not good news:

***

