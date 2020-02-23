Metaphor alert.

David Axelrod thinks this ugly, twisted cactus that looks like it’s dying reminds him of the Democratic party:

Hiking in AZ, I came across this twisted cactus which, for some reason, reminded me of the Democratic Party this morning. pic.twitter.com/sWEUifNfd8 — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) February 23, 2020

Nailed it!

Fitting – it lost its head, two of its leading branches extend far left & the remaining branches are wrapped around themselves — Bill Malloy (@RealBillMalloy) February 23, 2020

Fact check? True:

Because it’s flaccid, twisted, and hanging to the left? — Fupp Duck (@fupp_duck) February 23, 2020

And:

Headless and pricking itself? — Andrea E (@AAC0519) February 23, 2020

It does look like it’s trying to reach into our pockets:

Crooked, and arms outstretched to steal everyone else's money. — TJ Bynes (@tjbynes) February 23, 2020

Maybe this is a little too accurate?

The lower half is decaying some theories are increased pollution is causing this. At some point in time the top is to heavy for the decade portion to support and it collapses on itself and dies ! Nice analogy https://t.co/5xiUtSRUQS — Valerio sandoval (@Valeriosando) February 23, 2020

***