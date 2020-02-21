Best. Campaign. Ever.
This just happened at President Trump’s rally in Nevada:
Trump calls up a supporter because he likes his shirt, saying the man looks safe. The shirt says CNN Fake News (and mentions some other media outlets). He also calls up a man dressed as a brick wall.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 21, 2020
Watch:
Moments ago, President @realDonaldTrump brought a few Trump supporters on stage. He brought up one supporter specifically because of his t-shirt, which read, "CNN Fake News." pic.twitter.com/YTcIYN3a40
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 21, 2020
