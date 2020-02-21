In an interview with the WSJ, libertarian Clint Eastwood endorsed Mike Bloomberg:

“The best thing we could do is just get Mike Bloomberg in there,” said the actor who interviewed an empty chair at the RNC convention in 2012:

Clint Eastwood, a self-described libertarian, tells @tunkuv: “The best thing we could do is just get Mike Bloomberg in there.” Fascinating interview: https://t.co/w7zeczxRih — Daniel Marans (@danielmarans) February 21, 2020

But he does like some of the things the president has done. From the WSJ:

As for the domestic political scene, Mr. Eastwood seems disheartened. “The politics has gotten so ornery,” he says, hunching his shoulders in resignation. He approves of “certain things that Trump’s done” but wishes the president would act “in a more genteel way, without tweeting and calling people names. I would personally like for him to not bring himself to that level.” As he drives me back to my hotel, he expresses an affinity for another former mayor: “The best thing we could do is just get Mike Bloomberg in there.”

The worst thing about this is what Team Bloomberg is going to do with it. There will be so many ads:

I look forward to Bloomberg sponcon memes with Clint Eastwood talking to chairs https://t.co/QidtbHjMWY — Bill Scher (@billscher) February 21, 2020

And it would be nice to see how Eastwood’s libertarian views line up with Bloomberg’s record on say guns, stop-and-frisk and his crusade against giant sodas:

Mr. Eastwood describes himself as a libertarian—“somebody who has respect for other people’s ideas and is willing to learn constantly.” He is, he says, always in “a state of evolution,” and he comes across in conversation as much more nuanced than the hypermasculine roles he’s played in films from “Dirty Harry” (1971) to “Gran Torino” (2008).

