Failed 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang has a new gig with CNN:

CNN signs Andrew Yang. Per announcement: He "rose from obscurity to become a highly-visible candidate during the campaign, rallying a coalition of liberal Democrats, libertarians and some disaffected Republicans to form a devoted group of followers known as the Yang Gang."

He’ll be on tonight talking about the debate:

Will be on @CNN tonight to talk about the debate! Maybe I’ll wear a tie . . . 😀👍 https://t.co/m5VPhnfk50 — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) February 19, 2020

He got zero delegates. What makes him an expert?

I’m excited to join @CNN to help shed light on the election and the candidates’ experiences. Learned a lot these past months and am glad to contribute to the public discussion. — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) February 19, 2020

Is this the kind of insightful analysis we can expect tonight? If so, it’s even dumber than what Chris Cillizza says:

Bloomberg being on the debate stage tomorrow night just raised the stakes. — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) February 18, 2020

After he dropped out, Yang said “we are just getting started.” Which makes sense that he’d choose the media arm of the DNC to start his 2024 run:

***