CNN’s Ana Navarro asked for God’s help to protect us from Stephen Miller and his wife Katie having a baby:
God help us.
It’s going to procreate. https://t.co/Z0beAjkBrb
— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) February 17, 2020
How is she this awful every day?
You're a really gross woman.
— Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) February 18, 2020
It’s a pattern with her:
Aren’t you the crazy CNN pundit who compared Avenatti to the Holy Spirit? You @ananavarro are so repulsive!! https://t.co/HcZVYvS5Cp
— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) February 17, 2020
You know, she doesn’t have to tweet every thought that comes into her head:
Can you imagine having this much hatred because you disagree with someone on immigration? This is ugly for the sake of being ugly. When being quiet was probably easier. https://t.co/3yC3E474tk
— Stacey – AKA The Liberty Gypsy (@ScotsFyre) February 18, 2020
Good advice:
Seek help https://t.co/ZQe6SS9xIp
— Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) February 17, 2020
And notice the dehumanizing language of calling Miller an “it”?
Excuse me, but "it" has preferred pronouns and I would kindly ask that you respect the identity of…
Crusher of CNN/Destroyer of Fake News/Guardian of Truth
Thank you in advance for your consideration, Queen of Filth. https://t.co/rufCTTv0nk
— Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) February 18, 2020
She’s got a near-perfect record:
Never miss an opportunity to be a garbage dumpster baby. https://t.co/r62VztWQPT
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 18, 2020
***