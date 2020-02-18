CNN’s Ana Navarro asked for God’s help to protect us from Stephen Miller and his wife Katie having a baby:

God help us.

It’s going to procreate. https://t.co/Z0beAjkBrb — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) February 17, 2020

How is she this awful every day?

You're a really gross woman. — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) February 18, 2020

It’s a pattern with her:

Aren’t you the crazy CNN pundit who compared Avenatti to the Holy Spirit? You @ananavarro are so repulsive!! https://t.co/HcZVYvS5Cp — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) February 17, 2020

You know, she doesn’t have to tweet every thought that comes into her head:

Can you imagine having this much hatred because you disagree with someone on immigration? This is ugly for the sake of being ugly. When being quiet was probably easier. https://t.co/3yC3E474tk — Stacey – AKA The Liberty Gypsy (@ScotsFyre) February 18, 2020

Good advice:

Seek help https://t.co/ZQe6SS9xIp — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) February 17, 2020

And notice the dehumanizing language of calling Miller an “it”?

Excuse me, but "it" has preferred pronouns and I would kindly ask that you respect the identity of… Crusher of CNN/Destroyer of Fake News/Guardian of Truth Thank you in advance for your consideration, Queen of Filth. https://t.co/rufCTTv0nk — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) February 18, 2020

She’s got a near-perfect record:

Never miss an opportunity to be a garbage dumpster baby. https://t.co/r62VztWQPT — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 18, 2020

***