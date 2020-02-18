CNN’s Ana Navarro asked for God’s help to protect us from Stephen Miller and his wife Katie having a baby:

How is she this awful every day?

It’s a pattern with her:

Trending

You know, she doesn’t have to tweet every thought that comes into her head:

Good advice:

And notice the dehumanizing language of calling Miller an “it”?

She’s got a near-perfect record:

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ana NavarroStephen Miller