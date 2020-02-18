You know, sometimes Twitter is perfect for showing the good in everyone. This is one of those times. . .

Author Jenny Hale tweeted a few days ago that the passengers on her flight all stayed in their seats after the plane landed so a dad on his way to his twin daughters’ first father-daughter dance cold make his much-needed connection:

And then this unidentified dad identified himself, telling Jenny that he did make it to the dance, although he was a little late. Twitter, meet Mike Good:

According to Mike, he was on American Airlines flight 1224 from Nashville to Charlotte:

American, find these flight attendants and give them a bonus or something. He’s even telling reporters to find the woman responsible:

Awesome.

***

