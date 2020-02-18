You know, sometimes Twitter is perfect for showing the good in everyone. This is one of those times. . .

Author Jenny Hale tweeted a few days ago that the passengers on her flight all stayed in their seats after the plane landed so a dad on his way to his twin daughters’ first father-daughter dance cold make his much-needed connection:

I’m on a plane and the entire flight sat still so that a man in the last seat at the back of the plane could get off and run to his next flight to try to make it to his twin daughters’ first father daughter-dance. Everyone rooted him on and clapped as he rushed down the aisle. 🥰 — Jenny Hale (@jhaleauthor) February 14, 2020

And then this unidentified dad identified himself, telling Jenny that he did make it to the dance, although he was a little late. Twitter, meet Mike Good:

@jhaleauthor My neighbor stumbled across your tweet in his feed today. Yes, was I 50 minutes late – but made it to Emily & Lucy’s dance. Thanks to everyone, and really to the flight attendant – I never asked, it was all her! Surprising acts of kindness are everywhere. pic.twitter.com/k81GVOBTcM — Mike Good (@Goody0501) February 14, 2020

According to Mike, he was on American Airlines flight 1224 from Nashville to Charlotte:

@AmericanAir BNA to CLT, 1224 on Thursday. Kudos and thanks to the flight attendants who pulled this off. — Mike Good (@Goody0501) February 16, 2020

American, find these flight attendants and give them a bonus or something. He’s even telling reporters to find the woman responsible:

Sure, ask away. Although I think the good deed story is the AA flight attendant. All I did was tell her where I was going when we were killing time & chatting about the flight delays. Never asked her to do what she did. — Mike Good (@Goody0501) February 15, 2020

Awesome.

